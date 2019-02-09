A fire in Hastings, which burnt out a bus on Saturday night, is being treated as suspicious.

A fire services spokesman said it was called to the fire at 6.37 last night on Riverslea Rd, near the intersection of Longlands Rd.

They had the fire under control by 7pm.

The fire is being treated as suspicious, and the cause is not yet known.

Advertisement

Two units attended, including a water tanker.

Police also attended the blaze, and the intersection was closed to traffic.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing.