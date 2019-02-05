When Rob Harris moved to Dannevirke from Carterton in June last year he was shocked to be told by his car insurance company his premium had risen by $2 a month, because of the higher number of insurance claims filed from Tararua.

"When I queried the $2 rise, I was told 'oh you are in Tararua now'. I was gobsmacked," he told the Dannevirke Community Board this week.

Harris wants the board to lead the move for more road safety measures in Cole St.

"I've seen a power pole taken out by a speeding car and residents say that's happened twice in the last three years," he said.

In a street where there is a major primary school and church, why people are speeding is beyond me."

However, following the community board meeting, Tararua District Council's chief executive Blair King told the Dannevirke News Cole St isn't a high accident area.

"The statistics Mr Harris presented to the meeting were from Umutaoroa Rd and Cole St doesn't feature on the police radar," he said. "An electronic speed sign has been effective on Umutaoroa Rd and we are looking to install one on Cole St."

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis said she has spoken with Senior Sergeant Jymahl Glassey of the Tararua Police, who advised there is a system and process in place and encourages people to use this to report their concerns.

"This is the first complaint I've received about Cole St," she said.

However, Chris Chapman, manager of the Tararua Alliance, said council wasn't saying there wasn't a speeding issue on Cole St.

"We are working through the process," he said. "The Cole St situation is on the agenda for the next Road Safe Committee meeting and I'm also contacting the principal of Huia Range School to see if she has any issues."

Dannevirke Community Board member Pat Walshe has worked through the speeding issues on Umutaoroa Rd with the Road Safe Committee for almost three years and finally has seen some resolution, with an electronic speed sign installed which appears to be lowering speeds on what was once a known speed track road.

Council has collated a speed camera report on Umutaoroa Rd, confirming it had previously been used as a "speed way.".

Of 7000 trips recorded, 77 per cent of vehicles had exceeded the speed limit, with one vehicle clocked at 150km/h.

Carole Isaacson, a resident on Umutaoroa Rd, said the slow down in vehicle speeds was "significant" since the installation of the electronic sign.

Harris wants police to spend time with a speed camera in Cole St to gather evidence of speeding vehicles.