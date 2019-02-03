It was joking personalities which seemed to win the day for the annual Mr and Miss Waimarama competition

Winner of Miss Waimarama, 17-year-old Grace Francois, who is in her final year at Havelock North High School, said the only thing she prepared for the competition was a joke.

"I got up there and I said, hey guys, I hope you are all having a great time today because I shore am."

"Like the shore, on the beach."

Advertisement

Meanwhile Mr Waimarama winner, Zayde Liefting,was asked during the competition what his best quality was and why.

The future PE teacher joked it was his left, middle ab.

Francois's question was where she would be in 45 years.

"I said I see myself being a radiologist."

After finish school next year she plans to head to university in either Otago or Auckland to study health sciences as the first step to achieving that goal.

Liefting, 18, is in his first year at EIT, studying a Bachelors degree in Sports and Recreation. He graduated from Hastings Boys' High School last year.

After he finishes his degree he plans to work as a personal trainer before studying to become a PE teacher.

He said he had not prepared for the competition, as he is currently training for a kick-boxing fight, which took up a lot of his time.

He joked his training probably helped him win Mr Waimarama.

The pair, who were both first-timers in the competition, both said they were pleased to have won.

Mr Waimarama Zayde Liefting, who joked his best quality is his left, middle ab. Photo / Paul Taylor

"I'm very, very flattered, just really elated," Francois said.

"I didn't think that I would win it going into the competition, I just wanted to do it to practice my confidence and try to better myself and take opportunities."

"I'm on a high," Liefting said.

Francois said she felt personality had been the main factor in choosing the winner.

"I didn't feel like it was the normal beauty pageant type demeanour where you are just being judged on your body.

"I felt like the personalities were really taken into account."

The competition is main event at the Waimarama Beach Day, an annual event which usually draws massive crowds to the beach.

Waimarama Beach Day Co-ordinator, Debbie Morgan, said it was great to see some big personalities on the stage for Mr and Miss Waimarama.

"Some of them were quite vocal, they knew how to talk, how to amuse the crowd."

She said the beach day was quieter this year than it had been in previous years.

It is the biggest annual fundraising event for the Waimarama Surf Life Saving club.

Morgan said they did not know yet how much they had raised, as they were still counting the money.

She hoped they would have a larger crowd next year.

"We're ready for you, come on out next year!"