The Whakatū Arterial Link has been officially named.

Hastings District Council decided to name the road Te Ara Kahikatea at it's meeting on Thursday.

Te Ara means path, and Kahikatea is New Zealand's tallest tree species.

The arterial route is the most significant roading project since the completion of the Hawke's Bay expressway in 2002.

It's designed to improve traffic flow and safety between Hastings' productive growing areas and the Port of Napier.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said extensive community consultation had been undertaken to find an appropriate name that reflected the cultural significance of the area, as well as fulfilling legislative requirements.

"This name has arisen out of multiple conversations with stakeholders and recognises the important role mana whenua had throughout the entire process of building this route.

"The renaming of the road signals the successful completion of this important project."

A working group has been working on a name since construction on the road began, but some were turned down by Land Information New Zealand (Linz because they did not meet Linz policies.

Council also has policies around names, including that they be easy to spell, be unique, and, if indigenous, be endorsed by the local mana whenua.

Kahikatea used to be found commonly throughout Heretaunga, especially near the new road.

They grow well in swampy areas, and as such have developed systems which keep them stable.

The road has been open to the public since December.