A striped marlin has helped a Hawke's Bay woman hook her way into the history books.

On Wednesday, angler Sally Hughes-Strother became the first female to catch a marlin in the region.

But the fish, weighing in at 73.4kg, did not go down without a fight.

Using only a gimbal belt and a 24kg line, Hughes-Strother said it was "definitely challenging".

"When I heard my line go off it was about getting the gimbal on because there was no way I could have done it without that, as there was no game chair onboard," she said.

"I played it for a good couple of hours. I think I managed because physically, I do Pilates and that and then mentally I think once I hooked it, I so wanted to land it because I knew my sons would be so proud of me."

Sally Hughes-Strother, with a marlin she caught from Wahoo, skippered by Wayne Bicknell (right), crewed by his brother David Bicknell (centre). Photo / Duncan Brown.

Having never seen a marlin before, the fisherwoman said it was a "buzz" getting it on board their boat, aptly named Wahoo.

"The colours were incredible. It was a pretty beautiful experience."

Despite her achievement, Hughes-Strother said it was a "team effort", with skipper, Wayne Bicknell, and crew member, David Bicknell on board.

Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club captain Neil Price said she had become the first woman in the club to catch the fish. No records were held for anywhere else in the region.

"It is very rare to catch one full stop and then there is probably more of a percentage of male anglers than there are lady anglers."

The achievement came the day after John Botham caught the first marlin in Hawke's Bay in two years on Tuesday.

Price said he knew of about 10 boats out everyday chasing the "elusive fish".