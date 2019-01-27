If you're missing a pair of gardening gloves, a pairs of slippers or an ugg boot, and you live in Greenmeadows chances are a slinky feline thief could be the culprit.

They say time with a cat is never wasted and when you meet Jake, you'll understand why.

The 5-year-old feline never meows - except when he's brought a glove or two home.

Sometime's they'll be rolled into a pair, sometimes he might bring one glove in and make a valiant retreat to find the other.

"He brought one in with a peg on it once, owner Bevan Walker says, "so whether he made a leap and pinched it off the line or it had blown off, I don't know."

Jake is a one man cat - only allowing Walker's 9-year-old son, Max, to pick him up.

"He goes anywhere with Max, but not so much with us. He's very much his cat."

The glove heist began last summer and seems to be seasonal with the fluffy burglar at it again, so far bringing 17 gloves home.

"Probably because people leave things outside more, it doesn't really happen any other time."

Jake doesn't meow - even when he's hungry, but the gloves (and sometimes a slipper and the odd sock) bring out the beast in him as he makes his grand entry with his prize.

"It's the only time he'll ever meow, he drops it on the ground and then makes a noise. If no one comes to see what he's got he'll get up onto the bed, drop it on to your chest and present it to you there.

"It's a real mystery where he gets them all from and we've had to go around to the neighbours' houses and knock on the doors asking 'are these your gloves?'"

The Walkers are a little more prepared this summer as last year they had to throw away most of the gloves -at least 17 pairs, again - as they weren't claimed.

"We put a message on the Taradale Community Facebook page saying anyone living in Avondale Rd, if you've lost a glove we might have it."

This year they placed a lost property box out on their lawn with 16 pairs of gloves inside.

"When I got home from work there were only 10, so some have obviously been recovered, but the people never came and spoke to us, so we still don't know who they belong to."

A South Island company based in Geraldine specialising in gloves and safety gear found Jake's story so hilarious that they're sending him his own pair.

"They haven't arrived yet, but they're in the post for him."