

Slap on the sunscreen, T-shirts and shorts and the biggest sun hat you own, because Hawke's Bay is in for a scorcher.

MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes said the region will be smoking hot in comparison with others with highs sitting in the early 30s for most of the week.

A heatwave is defined by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) as five consecutive days with maximum temperatures 5 degrees Celsius above average.

"A number of towns and cities meet this definition," McInnes said. "And most kiwis will feel the heat, no matter where in Aotearoa they are."

While yesterday saw a high of 31C in Napier and 32C in Hastings, today is going to be even hotter with McInnes saying it will hit at least 33C.

"As the week goes on you're still lingering in the late 20s, early 30s depending on where you are."

McInnes says the sticky weather is due to the "ideal set-up" thanks to the hot weather Australia has recently been experiencing.

"We've had some of the warm air transported over from Australia and that's influenced the Tasman sea which is quite a bit warmer than normal. Increased sea surface temperatures helps keep the warmth over the Tasman sea, so it's all coming downstream and hitting us."

While some frantically hope for a cool breeze to take the edge off, McInnes delivered some bad news.

"It's going to be pretty still weather, you might get some breezes towards the end of the week.

"New Zealanders aren't really used to this kind of weather so it's important to remember to stay hydrated, don't leave kids or pets in the car for too long.

"It's important particularly for elderly people to take care because they could get heatstroke. It creeps up on you and you don't realise until it's a bit too late."

While some thought they might find relief during the cool night, McInnes delivered more bad news.

"It could be just as hot at night as well, we're looking at 18C. No duvets, fans on all night, windows open - depending on where you're living of course."