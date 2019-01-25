Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list eight of the best on this weekend.

1. Mitre 10 MEGA Outdoor Movie Season - Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing will be the last of the grown-up movies of the 2019 Mitre 10 MEGA Outdoor Movie Season.

Bay Skate, 290 Marine Parade, Napier: Today, 8.30pm – 11pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/mitre-10-mega-outdoor-movie-season-dirty-dancing/napier

2. Fatboy Slim

Kiwis will need to Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat in order to prepare themselves for the mind and genre-bending multi-visual effects and stage presence that comes with a Fatboy Slim show.

Church Road Winery, 150 Church Rd, Taradale, Napier: Today, 6pm – 10.50pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/fatboy-slim/napier

3. Allan & Sylvia Potts - Track & Field Classic

The Potts Classic is an International Track & Field Meeting featuring some top class runners, jumpers, and throwers from New Zealand and abroad. Including a few local Hawke's Bay talent. Ground entry is a donation to the Cancer Society.

Sports Park Hawke's Bay, Percival Rd, Hastings: Today, 1pm – 8pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/allan-sylvia-potts-track-field-classic/hastings

4. Saturday Night Live Music Session with Tammy Miller

You don't want to miss out on this unique opportunity! Tammy is back in town after performing abroad, but not for long!

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7pm – 9pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-night-live-music-session-with-tammy-miller/napier

5. Artist Workshop: Just Add Water

A practical, hands-on workshop making dye and pigment from natural sources, for use in fibre and paper-based art works.

Hastings City Art Gallery, 201 Eastbourne St East, Hastings: Today, 10am – 1pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/artist-workshop-just-add-water/hastings

6. Hygge Sounds of summer

Bean Bags, beach umbrellas, Food and Wine on the grass by the sea. Chill out at the end of the week in an environment unmatched with some of Hawke's Bay's best musicians.

Hygge at Clifton Bay, 468 Clifton Rd, Te Awanga, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm – 6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/hygge-sounds-of-summer/hastings

7. Summer in the Park

Summer in the Park is a free summer concert series held for 18 years featuring local and national musicians playing everything from opera to show tunes, rock, pop and country music.

Cornwall Park, Tomoana Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm – 5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/summer-in-the-park/hastings

8. Napier Hill Cemetery Tours

Discover tales of tragedy and bravery as the tour winds its way through the historic cemetery guided by MTG's curator of social history Gail Pope. MTG Hawke's Bay, 1 Tennyson St, Napier: Tomorrow, 2pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-hill-cemetery-tours/napier