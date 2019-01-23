

Public consultation is set to open this week as the Civil Aviation Authority begins its aeronautical study on the controversial Otane Aerodrome.

It is understood top dressing pilot Joshua Calder is using land he owns on Elsthorpe Rd for a new airstrip, so he can fly direct from his home to his top-dressing business, Rural Air Work, based at the Waipukurau aerodrome.

Construction on the airstrip started at the end of October, infuriating many Otane and Waipawa residents, who claimed they were not consulted about it.

A spokesperson from Central Hawke's Bay District Council said it received notification late on Tuesday from the CAA which was seeking submissions on the application.

"Council encourage interested parties to contact the CAA on how they can make a submission.

"Council is happy to attend any public meeting the community might organise."

The potential aerodrome is located 1.9km east of Otane, and the CAA said it would be considering certain factors when conducting the study.

They included the effect of the proposed airstrip would have on other planes flying in the area, as well as on existing and potential future airstrips.

Last, it would examine the "effect the proposed action would have on the safety of persons and property on the ground and the effect the existing or proposed man made object and natural objects within the affected area would have on the proposed action".

A contractor currently creating the airstrip, Barry Neville, said he was supportive of the development.

"We're very happy to support Josh in their venture, it's good growth for the community, he's a good sponsor in the community, so I think it's very positive."

Calder has not commented to Hawke's Bay Today.

Those who wish to make submissions can contact the Group Executive Officer

Aviation Infrastructure & Personnel

Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand

PO Box 3555

Wellington 6140

Fax: 04-569-2024

Email: aerodromes@caa.govt.nz

Closing date for submissions is February 24, 2019.