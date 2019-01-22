For many Indian cricket fans today is the day they've been waiting for.

The much-anticipated ODI at Napier's McLean Park is set to be teeming with thousands of fans - and in all likelihood, the majority will be decked in Indian colours.

Cricket fanatic JJ Singh will be one of those. For him seeing his home country go head to head with his adopted home is special.

"It is such an important match because they are coming to our home town, so it feels like we are the host for our home team."

The Zabeels Sports Bar & TAB owner says he is supporting both teams, but will sit with the Indian fans.

"It doesn't matter who wins, we are the winners anyway.

"We have been passionate about cricket since our childhood. We love to watch the game and it has become such a big game throughout the world," Singh says.

Ajay Behal says it's simple; "Everybody in India likes cricket, there's no other reason why.

India haven't won an ODI in New Zealand since 2009, so everybody is hoping they will win."

His favourite player is Indian captain, Virat Kohli. So much so, that he even shaved his beard the same way - a choice which has seen him mistaken for the star over the past few days.

"These little boys who play cricket didn't ask for my name or anything, they just took a photo."

He staked out their Havelock North hotel on Monday and was rewarded with a photo with superstar Kohli and six other players.