The good news for cricket fans is that Wednesday is set to be sunny and warm in Napier.

The bad news is that pesky wind could hang around to buffet the Black Caps as they take on India, MetService meteorologist James Millward said.

The wind could be similar to Monday which saw average wind speeds of 60km/h at Napier Airport around 4pm.

The strongest gust of wind was recorded in the Takapau Plains at 90km/h.

Napier also saw gusts hit gale force speeds of 80km/h.

Wednesday is the first international cricket match at McLean Park since the 2017 debacle, when a match between Australia and New Zealand had to be abandoned due to inadequate outfield drainage following rain earlier in the day.

Despite the possible strong northwesterly winds, Wednesday will not test the new drainage system at McLean Park, according to Millward.

"There should be plenty of sun on offer too, we're not expecting anything in the way of rain really, on Wednesday."

It should also be warm - Wednesday will get to 30C in Napier, and will be slightly warmer in Hastings with 31C.

It's a narrow miss though - a front moving up the country is expected to bring rain to Hawke's Bay on Thursday.