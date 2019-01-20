The Southern Hawke's Bay Federation of Women's Institutes will host another showcase event in the Town Hall on April 6.

"We anticipate there will be great interest following the very successful welcome wagon event held in March last year, hosted by the Rua Roa Women's Institute," Dianne St Merat, public relations officer for the Federation, told Dannevirke Community Board members.

The Federation has requested funding help in order to keep the cost to exhibitors as low as possible and asked the community board for assistance to fund the hiring of the Town Hall and associated costs, including heating, which could come to $515.

The community board agreed to fund $515, with chairman Ross MacDonald saying last year's event had been "great," with 39 local groups and clubs turning out to share what they had to offer newcomers to Dannevirke.

Many of the organisations attending gained new members and this year's showcase has had to be moved to the Town Hall, from the Fountain Theatre, because of the huge demand.