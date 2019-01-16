Police are urging Hawke's Bay motorists to be careful on wet roads.

Hawke's Bay has been hammered with persistent rain over the past 24 hours, including periods of heavy downpours.

A police spokesperson said there had been nine car crashes in Hawke's Bay in the 24 hours leading up to 2pm on Wednesday. Only one injury was reported.

One incident involved a small truck rolling off State Highway 2 near Waitangi Bridge. No one was injured during the event.

The ute rolled off the road, and did not block either of the two lanes.

A police spokesperson said motorists needed to keep their speeds down and maintain a safe following distance.

"Sudden downpours can cause surface flooding in an instant, so ensure you exercise caution and pay attention to your surroundings."