People are visiting Splash Planet in droves this year, as well as other community pools in Hastings.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Splash Planet was a drawcard for local families and visitors alike.

"It has been so awesome to watch the many, many people having fun and enjoying this wonderful tourist facility over the holiday period."

59,420 have already visited the water park since it opened on November 12.

For the same period over the summer of 2017/18, 56,467 visited Splash Planet.

Ice cream was the snack of choice while visiting, with 8438 ice-creams served, along with 6507 punnets of chips sold, 1160 pies and 1209 pizzas.

As well as an increase in numbers at Hawke's Bay's favourite destination water park, Hastings has seen an increase in visitor numbers to its other pools.

From December 20 to January 5, 3863 people headed to Frimley to cool off, not counting four private bookings bringing 600 swimmers.

This was compared with 1782 in the same period last year.

4089 people cooled off at Havelock North Village Pool between December 20 and January 5, up from 2816 last year.

Clearly lots of people wanted a swim on January 2, with that being the busiest day for both Frimley and Havelock North.

Hastings District Council Community Facilities and programmes manager Alison Banks said it was great to see all the facilities being so well used.

She sad they had plans to improve Hastings pool space in 2019.

"Staff have suggested some improvements for next season such as more shaded areas closer to the pools, play features in the toddlers' pool and maybe a volleyball court at Frimley."