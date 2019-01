Four people have been arrested following a police chase in Waipukurau.

Police confirmed the four people were taken into custody at 5.45pm on Wednesday following a chase on State Highway 2, heading northbound out of Waipukurau.

The chase began around 5.20pm. The car would have to be removed from the scene of the arrests with a tow truck, a police spokesperson said.

Police were unable to confirm at this stage why the car was fleeing police.