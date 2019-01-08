Four extra recycling trucks have been deployed by the Hastings District Council to manage "unprecedented" levels generated over the festive season.

They believed there had been a 15 per cent increase on the volume of recycling compared with the same time last year.

However, delays have been ongoing.

Both HDC and Napier City council's contractors worked extended hours, as well as throughout the past weekend, to try to catch up and have continued to work hard to clear the backlog this week.

Advertisement

Despite this, the councils' contractors are still two days behind in the kerbside collection across both cities.

It is hoped the trucks will go someway to clearing the kerbside recycling backlog in Hastings over the next few days.

A council spokesman said they will be picking up cardboard and plastic separately to glass.

To help out the contractors, residents are asked to ensure their recycling is made secure, to recycle correctly and to flatten cardboard and squash plastic bottles and tin cans for the most efficient use of space.