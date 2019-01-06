

It's been a goldmine of a start for 2019 as three lucky Lotto players hit the jackpot in Napier.

Each player won a total of $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Plus Taradale, New World Onekawa and Ahuriri Four Square. All three winning stores are in Napier.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

Hawke's Bay had its fair share of Lotto winners in 2018 with two thrilled players each claiming an extra Christmas present before the year came to a close.

The Second Division-winning tickets were purchased from Mahia Beach Store and Omahu Rd Caltex in Hastings, each winner claiming a total of $31,273.

In November two players also shared a combined total of $358,279.

September's winners were close to being unbelievable with five people winning Lotto's first division, all from Flaxmere.

The story took an even further twist with four out of five winning tickets being sold from the same store-Scott Drive Four Square. The other was sold at Flaxmere Pharmacy.

The five Flaxmere tickets join 40 others throughout New Zealand which won first division, with each winner taking home $25,000.

Two winning Powerball tickets were also sold - one at Countdown Hastings, with that winner taking home $2,525,000.