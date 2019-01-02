Owners of a Lotto ticket bought at a Napier supermarket have won $38,610 in the latest draw.

The ticket was sold at Tamatea Pak 'n Save and was one of seven Lotto Division 2 winners, all but one of which was in the North Island.

The Wednesday-night draw provided a windfall of over $22 million for owners of a ticket sold in Inglewood which struck the Powerball first division with the Lotto numbers of 11, 15, 22, 31, 35 and 39 and Powerball number 3.

It was one of three tickets to share the Lotto first division pool of $1 million.

There were no Division 2 winners in Powerball.