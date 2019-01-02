A woman has been charged with kidnapping after an incident alleged to have happened in Napier last week.

Detective Sergeant Brent Greville, of Hawke's Bay CIB, said the charge related to events after the 33-year-old and another woman left an address in the city during the daytime on December 27.

A complaint was made later that the second woman had been assaulted. She received minor injuries.

The alleged offender was arrested on Wednesday and charged with kidnapping and assault.

She appeared briefly before a Justice of the Peace in Hastings District Court on Thursday. She has been remanded to appear again later this month.