Two cars incinerated less than 10 minutes drive apart are being investigated as suspicious, police say.

Emergency services were called to the first fire, on Marine Parade, State Highway 2, Awatoto, at 7.55am on New Year's Eve.

Napier resident Kerry Rielander was on her way to work when she saw what she thought was a campfire on the beach.

However, on closer inspection, Rielander could see a vehicle was on fire.

Advertisement

"The car was dark blue or grey in colour and the flames were super high," she said.

"There were people, probably from the campervans, surrounding the car."

Less than 48 hours later, on Guppy Rd, a car had to be extinguished at 7.20pm on New Year's Day.

Napier Fire Station senior station officer, Jamie Nichol said car arson usually came in waves.

"You might get a run of them where we might get two or three in a month and then we might not get anything for ages," he said.

"Generally a car fire is either from a mechanical fault or someone has stolen it, stripped it and then set fire to it."

Nichol said the majority of fires they attended were the latter.

Police urged members of the public to report incidents such as these two.

A spokesman said no offenders have been arrested and both incidents remain under investigation.

"There are various reasons as to why a vehicle might be set alight, including the spectacle, destroying evidence or as a punitive action to hurt the victim, among other reasons."

He said they had not noticed an increase in car arson over recent months.