It was a political statement without a political statement as Napier Mayor Bill Dalton with wife Shirley at his side rang the Veronica Bell and set-off the fireworks in front of a huge New Year's Eve crowd on Napier's Marine Parade on Monday night.

"It was my last ringing-out of the old year and ringing in of the new year," he said, a confirmation that, despite rumours of the last few months, he will stick to his plan of no more than two terms in the chair and not seek re-election at the triennial local body elections in October.

It was the sort of occasion a politician under the pump would cherish, the Soundshell commemoration marking 20 years as a council-backed New Year's Eve event since a new family format was introduced to usher-in the new millennium on the night of December 31, 1999.

As usual over the last two decades, it was again without the drunken and disorderly revelry which had dogged such large-scale celebrations in the 1960s and 1970s, generally ending with large numbers of arrests and sore heads being worn-off in the cells.

Thus the now liquor-free Napier event reaffirmed its place as Hawke's Bay's major New Year's Eve event, and for a moment the populace could forget such issues as water, pools and war memorials, without even a word questioning the council's contribution to the event and thousands of dollars going up in smoke with the fireworks, for which he happily pressed the button, or "plunger" as he called it.

"I'm not sure what the total cost to the council is," he told Hawke's Bay Today. "But it is quite significant, and it's well worth it. We see it as an investment."

Making it more worthwhile, he said, was that the entertainment on the night was local, featuring Hawke's Bay acts in a show put together by new promoter Beth Elstone, taking over from Peter Mooney, who had shaped the big night out over the last two decades.

Police took a prevention and safety approach, reporting no problems, not even in the West Quay bar quarter.

Several young people will have reminders of the night out at Waimarama Beach, where several instant fine notices were issued for breaches of the liquor ban.

Longtime sole-charge Porangahau policeman Senior Constable John Singer was celebrating the success of the night on his patch, saying it was "more like a Saturday night of old" and a reunion as a band played the night away at the township's Duke of Edinburgh Hotel, while country and western entertainment worked well at the camping ground.

Hospital and ambulance staff reported the usual busy New Year's Eve, with Hawke's Bay District Health Board reporting "quite a few alcohol and drugs presentations" at the Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department in Hastings.

The roads were free of incidents, with no injury accidents reported during the night, through the morning and into the afternoon today.

Fire services also had a steady but quiet night, the major issue being the need to

extinguish beach fire, especially on the Marine Parade foreshore.