A man has been safely pulled from Clive River after it was noticed he was struggling to swim.

A police spokesperson said another swimmer saw that the man was in distress and swam to assist him.

"It was suggested that he suffered from cramp," the spokesperson said.

"He was reached by another swimmer, a rope was put around him and he was pulled to shore."

A St John ambulance service spokesperson said they received a call to Richmond Rd, Clive, at 5.02pm.

The man received medical treatment before he was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.