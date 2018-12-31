The saying 'when one door closes, another opens' is particularly pertinent for Paul Geertson.

After a lifetime of eye issues, a final injury rendered him legally blind, abruptly ending his beloved 45-year radiography career in 2016.

But while that may have stopped many from continuing on, the Hastings man has taken it in his stride, continuing to mentor up and coming radiographers, as well as enrolling in bible college.

It is his grit and determination to help others, despite his own personal circumstances which has seen him honoured with more accolades than he can count - the latest being a contender for the Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year category.

However, Geerston says it still took him by "surprise".

"It is very humbling. It inspires me to continue tracking on and keeping more influence on what I'm trying to do currently and give back to the community."

The medical imaging specialist based in Hastings has become an institution in the Hawke's Bay for his roles training staff and expanding the capability and capacity of angiography and ultrasound services in the country.

His interest in radiography started when he was young.

Fascinated by the x-ray department at Blenheim Hospital and with a passion for photography, he soon graduated as a medical diagnostic radiographer with a Diploma of Medical Radiography.

He was born with congenital glaucoma, leaving him blind in his left eye, so when he ran into a branch causing low vision in that eye as well, his career was put on hold - less than 10 years after starting.

He continued to work at the hospital in other roles, including social worker, clerical assistant and patient travel officer.

In 2000, he was able to start practising again after retaining his pre-accident sight.

Paul started specialising in paediatrics and developed new techniques suitable for kids, which he presented in a paper.

In 2003 he played a key role setting up radiology equipment in the Chatham Islands, training staff and helping set up the systems and protocols.

But of all his accomplishments, the pinnacle of his career was becoming the sixth person to be made an honorary member of the New Zealand Institute of Medical Radiation Technologists.

Now, he is a few months away from graduating with a bachelor degree in theology, and aims to complete his masters in 2020.

"I've never really felt like sitting down. I've always been keen to learn knew things and try new things.

"This is just another part of that, taking my life experience as a radiographer and enhancing it with studies I am doing at the moment."

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala will take place in Auckland on February 13.