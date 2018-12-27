Police have named the 20-year-old who drowned at Maraetotara Falls in Hawke's Bay.

He was Aman Kumar, an Indian student who had been living in Hastings for a year.

Police said Kumar was swimming with five other students on December 21 when he disappeared in the water at the popular swimming spot, off Kahuranaki Rd, about 16km south of Havelock North.

His disappearance was reported about 5.30pm and searches failed to find him by nightfall.

He was found soon after the arrival of a police national dive squad from Wellington on Saturday, December 22.