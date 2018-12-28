Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on offer this weekend.

1. Trance Day Out at The Abbey

Dj MYK-P (Palmerston North) is on the stage from 2pm-5pm for some house.

Claude Sabatier (Auckland) is on the stage 5pm-8pm for some trance. For the first time ever, we are doing some doof doof. Electro all day in the HB sun. Flying the awesome Claude Sabatier down to spin some of his loved tracks.

Abbey Cellars Winery & Brewpub, 1769 Maraekakaho Rd, Hastings: Today, 2pm–8pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/trance-day-out-at-the-abbey/hastings

2. The Ossian St Vintage Market

Hawkes Bay market specialising in vintage treasures and collectables. The last Sunday of every month in the carpark opposite FG Smiths and Aroha & Friends.

F.G Smith Eatery, 9A Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 8am-2pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/the-ossian-street-vintage-market2/napier

3. Napier Urban Farmers' Market

Walk down Emerson St and end up in a perfect little market offering a true Hawke's Bay experience. This is where the locals shop. Enjoy freshly roasted coffee, divine treats and all the produce you need to cook up a true locavore's meal. Shop local and enjoy some of the best produce from around Hawke's Bay available in the centre of Napier every Saturday morning. Talk to the growers and taste the flavours of Hawke's Bay.

Clive Square, Napier: Today, 9am-1pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/napier-urban-farmers-market/napier

4. Black Barn Amphitheatre Open Air Cinema

Mamma Mia! Here we go again: Join the celebration, sing along, dance, and discover how it all began. Ten years after Mamma Mia! premiered, you are invited back to the Greek island to discover Donna's (Meryl Streep, Lily James) young life, experiencing the fun she had with the three possible dads of Sophie.

Black Barn Amphitheatre, Black Barn Rd, Havelock North: Today, Gates open at 7.30pm, session starts when dark, about 9pm.

Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/plan-your-stay/our-neighbourhoods/havelock-north/black-barn-amphitheatre-open-air-cinema/

5. Splash Planet

Splash Planet is New Zealand's only water theme park, offering an unrivalled selection of theme park rides and water attractions, Splash Planet is the perfect destination for the whole family. Opened originally as Fantasyland in 1968, the park is now transformed into the funtastic water theme park which spreads over 6.5ha. Where else can you experience great kid's attractions, white knuckle water slides, special entertainment — all in the same day. There is so much going on, the fun never stops.

1001 Grove Rd Hastings: Today and tomorrow, 10am-5.30pm.

Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/visit/us/splash-planet

6. Black Barn Growers' Market

The market season opens with the new season's asparagus, strawberries and artichokes and finishes as summer comes to an end with stone fruit, peppers and beans. As well as all the seasonal produce, the market is crammed with freshly baked bread, locally roasted coffee, flowers, meat, pickles, olive oil, organic veges, lavender products etc.

Black Barn Vineyards, Black Barn Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9am–12pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/black-barn-growers-market/havelock-north

7. Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan-produced products. There is nothing like buying fruit and vegetables, freshly baked breads, meats, cheeses, preserves and sweet treats direct from the source.

Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am–12:30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/hawkes-bay-farmers-market/hastings

8. Holiday event, Half-day Retreat with Crystal Singing Bowls

On Saturday morning, open the door to "the resort" within. Why don't you visit there, as you have had the wonderful place in you? Sounds of soothing clearing Crystal Singing Bowls will gently invite you there. No special skill or effort required.

The Lotus Centre, 1028 St Aubyn St West, Hastings: Today, 9.30am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/holiday-event-half-day-retreat-with-crystal-singing-bowls3/hastings