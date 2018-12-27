

Police are investigating a woman's claims she saw a cat being tossed out of a car's window while it was travelling at 100km/h on Hawke's Bay's Takapau plains.

Taylah Mcewen said she first thought it was a black piece of clothing being thrown from the black Mercedez Benz driving in front of her on State Highway 2 on Wednesday evening.

She said her and her partner and young son watched as the cat hit "the back end of a passing vehicle on the opposite side" before hitting the ground.

"We saw it jumping all over the road by its back legs moving only, so thats why I thought it had broken it's back or neck," Mcewen said.

"We watched the car speed off and there was no safe place to pull over to rescue the cat so we followed the car."

Mcewen wrote about the alleged incident on social media and informed police and the SPCA. Her post has since been shared over 8000 times.

"I hope karma gets you," she wrote.

An SPCA spokesperson said confirmed that they were investigating.

Mcewen said the entire experience was "awful" and nothing she ever wished to see again.

"I was so upset, I have animals of my own and I'd never wish them any harm."

Napier SPCA area manager Bruce Wills said any kind of willful cruelty

towards an animal was abhorrent.

"We'd be very interested in the outcome of this investigation and we'd be very happy to assist in whatever way we can," he said.

"For willful ill treatment you can get up to five years in prison or pay a $100,000 fine."