While the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day weather was something of a blight on Hawke's Bay's festive landscape, the forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day may make up for it.

There was still some uncertainty about the way things could flow next week but on the whole it looked pretty good, Weatherwatch forecaster Philip Duncan said.

Weather watchers were indeed watching what he called a "general theme of air pressure" which would likely lead to New Year's Eve seeing the country wrapped by a "big belt" of high pressure along with a few big areas of low pressure further south.

For Hawke's Bay New Year's Eve and New Year's Day would be warm, although the long-range forecast for the Eve part of the equation is for some morning showers clearing with sunshine set to make a warm appearance with temperatures in the mid-20s.

Advertisement

Sunshine coupled with cloudy patches was likely to be the theme for the first day of 2019 and a temperature again in the mid-20s.

The first month of the new year could bring a few visitors from tropical climes as several systems were showing signs of building up over the waters north of Australia.

They had the potential to move "our way" although it was still too far out to accurately forecast if they would move toward New Zealand.

Leading up to New Year's Day looks promising for the Bay with cloud and showers forecast to clear from today with Saturday and Sunday looking generally clear with temperatures in the mid-20s.