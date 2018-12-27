When Marg Dalton was gardening at her Napier home, being transported in a helicopter, let alone the new yellow rescue helicopter, was far from her mind.

But the quick response and efficiency of the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter arguably helped save her life.

On December 8, the retiree and former nurse was rushed to Taradale Medical Centre by husband Tom after becoming sick, feeling clammy and sweaty, and with a crushing heavy chest pain.

She was then taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital where they confirmed she had had a heart attack and was considered an emergency cardiac patient.

Pilot Jeremy Bruce was advised of a "time critical patient transfer to Wellington Hospital" at 1pm.

Two hours later, they had transported Marg to the hospital where a stent was inserted to clear the blocked artery from her heart. Four days later, she returned home.

That incident etched Dalton into the history of the rescue service. She became the first patient to be transported in the twin engine BK-117D2 helicopter - 24 hours after it was "released to service" by the Civil Aviation Authority.

It came more than a month after the trust ended its contract with Skyline Aviation, which provided the well-known black BK helicopter and moved to the newly incorporated company Central Air Ambulance Rescue Limited (Caarl), which now oversees the contract for rescue helicopters for the whole Central region.

Since its introduction, the helicopter has performed "about a dozen" missions, including some time critical hospital transfers, searches for police, and several pre-hospital retrievals for patients involved in accidents or medical emergencies.

Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said the helicopter has the "very latest aviation navigational technology and safety enhancements".

Nearly three weeks after her ordeal, Marg and her husband visited the yellow chopper and the pilot who helped save her - in a very different state.

"I wanted to go and thank them because it is just such a fantastic service."

Although she can't remember much of the incident, she said it had been very "smooth".

It is not the first time Marg has been in a rescue helicopter - the last being about 20 years ago.

"I have been in a rescue helicopter once or twice when I was doing my nursing in Wairoa, but I've never needed one myself.

"I am a really fit, active person and never thought I would have a heart attack, so nobody knows if they are going to have [one]," she says.

"I think we all need to donate to this service because you never know if you are going to be the next to need it."

Wilmot said it is "really motivating for our team to receive a follow-up visit from a patient where our service has had such a positive impact".