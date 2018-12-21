It's still a grey zone for meteorologists when it comes to predicting Christmas weather for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor Storm_offshore.JPG

Meteorologists are having trouble predicting the exact outlook on Christmas Day, but they know one thing - the sun won't be shining.

But it's not all bad news, as MetService's James Millward said that temperatures would be sitting in the mid-20s for most of the day in the region.

"It's not necessarily good news for Christmas Day at this stage, the models aren't in amazing agreement with each other but we're still a few days out from Christmas.

"We have a low too that's moving southeast of the country on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and there will be a heavy rain band associated with that. It's just the timing of that band. It's got a bit of play in it, so we don't know how fast or how slow it's going to move."

Millward said Auckland and Northland would definitely see signs of rain, but said Hawke's Bay was a "tricky" case.

"It will be grey and there will be some rainfall on Christmas for most of the North Island."

Head forecaster at Weather Watch Philip Duncan said the sub-tropical low hitting the country was more than likely to bring some dull skies.

"There might be some drizzle that forms but Tuesday might miss out on the rain, however Wednesday (Boxing Day) looks to be like the wettest day - it'll be mild, but it will be a warm day and a warm night.

"It's very hard to predict what's going to happen until the band of rain arrives, you never know, it could be completely dry on Christmas Day for all we know. In saying that it will definitely be cloudy."

Hawke's Bay had been experiencing unusual weather during the past few months due to the weather conditions sitting in between La Nina and El Nino.

Duncan said because of this the region's weather would continue to be unpredictable and sporadic.

"We're in the middle of a chaotic weather pattern ... which means that everything gets thrown at us from all four directions and we've been seeing that this month."