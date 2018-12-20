Some families were so overwhelmed with the generosity of the Salvation Army's foodbank project that they were reduced to tears.

Working alongside both Countdown stores in Napier, the organisation has been able to provide 155 families with food for Christmas.

The two supermarkets are part of the 160 Countdown stores that partner with the Salvation Army through the Food Rescue Programme.

Countdown store manager Phillipa Reston said they work with the Salvation Army every year to donate food to those in need, while encouraging their customers to do the same.

Advertisement

Countdown Monroe & Dickens St donated three trolleys in total, two of which were from customers and staff.

The Carlyle store also donated three trolleys, resulting in both supermarkets giving away a combined $1000 of food.

Community engagement team leader for Salvation Army, Lynda Otter said working with both stores had been "brilliant" and the donations meant they would be able to give generous food parcels to those in need.

"We've got loads of lovely Christmas goodies as well, so we'll be able to give them something really special in terms of treats.

"There's a big mixture of what goes into these trolleys, especially with the food basics which we're very grateful for."

Otter said throughout November and December they donated food to hundreds of families across Napier.

Surprisingly, food demand was slightly lower compared to last year, as the army provided 182 families with food.

Otter said she was not sure why the numbers were lower than last year, but put it down to people perhaps better managing their finances.

Regardless of the numbers, she said the reactions from families who received the food packages remained the same.

"The reactions are always wonderful because the families are incredibly grateful, we have some people who are just in tears.

"We've been doing this for a very long time and we've been working with Countdown for a long time too and their work has just been amazing. The people of Napier are also incredibly generous and we are so grateful.

"We've had an amazing number of presents come in which we can also give out to these families."

Otter said giving to those in need certainly warmed her heart and she wouldn't have it any other way.

"Some of our staff tell us over morning tea about the sort of reactions they get. It just makes us feel pretty good to be able to help them, I'll say that much."

Over the past year, Countdown has donated more than $2m worth of food to the Salvation Army, used to feed families in need.