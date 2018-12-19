A brawl allegedly involving gang members has sparked extra security at Havelock North Village pool.

Police were called to a "disorder incident" on Te Mata Road at about 2.49pm on Tuesday, where two people were arrested.

It is understood members of the Black Power and Mongrel Mob gangs were at the Havelock North Village Pool at the time, but police could not confirm they were involved in the fight.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council had zero tolerance towards bad behaviour at any of its facilities, either between or towards members of the public, or towards its staff.

She said steps are being taken today to enhance CCTV monitoring of the area so that there will be camera coverage of the entire pool and domain.

Additionally, council's kaitiaki have been on-site since yesterday, and work has started on installing additional signage warning members of the public to behave with respect towards others.

A council spokeswoman said staff at the village pool were quick to respond to the incident, and called police immediately.

"The men involved in yesterday's incident have been trespassed from all council pool facilities, and the council continues to work with the police and to support its staff members involved in the incident."

Group Manager community facilities and programmes Alison Banks said that council wanted to reassure members of the community that the safety of the general public is its number one priority, and all efforts were being made to ensure all facilities could be enjoyed by everyone without any concerns in the summer ahead.

"Equally, staff safety is also a priority and they do not deserve to be treated with disrespect as their job is to ensure that people visiting our facilities are safe and are having fun."