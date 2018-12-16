The 'Lucknow Ninjas' are off to the International Tournament at Legoland California after coming first place in programming using Lego EV3 robots. Photos / Supplied.

Lucknow students took part in the Tama Tūranga regional Kapa Haka competition and placed third across most categories. Photo / Supplied.



Havelock North's Lucknow School is punching above its weight, having recently placed in a number of competitions.

And now, with the year having come to a close, they are looking forward to building on their successes.

At the regional competitive kapa haka festival, Tama Tūranga, they finished third across most categories - the only mainstream school to place in the festival.

Teacher Jo Coles said it was an amazing achievement that didn't come without some long practice sessions and hard mahi.

"The beauty of the group was in its diversity with five nationalities represented, and having the widest age range 6-11".

The group aims to finish higher in 2020 to qualify for nationals.

However, it is the school's robotics and programme which has seen its students gain a place on the international stage.

The "Lucknow Ninjas" travelled to Auckland this month for a national competition.

Using Lego EV3 robots they came first place in programming, earning themselves a spot at the International Tournament at Legoland California, in the United States.

Principal Brendon White said what was special about the way Lucknow went about it was in its collaboration with other local schools.

Lucknow worked with Mayfair School in Hastings and Porritt Primary School in Napier to share ideas, challenge one another and create an ethos based on "collaboration – not competition".

White quoted world-renowned author Helen Keller, as the basis for the collaboration: "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."

Through this, they entered a combined schools team, which worked together online then came together at the tournament as a competitive team.

Lead coder Jimmy August said his team were amazing because of the different skills and problem-solving approaches each member was able to bring, and combine together to create something amazing.

White said he couldn't be prouder of the children at Lucknow.

"With a school roll just on 300, it is considered a boutique size amongst its bulging neighbours, but that hasn't stopped the children achieving great heights.

"We have amazing kids at Lucknow School ... and I know 2019 is going to bring another year of successes."

He asked Hawke's Bay businesses to contact him at principal@lucknow.school.nz if they wanted to "put their brand out globally or just want to support our talented kids by sponsoring our children as they head across to the USA to represent New Zealand on the world stage".