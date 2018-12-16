

The tight-knit community of Maraenui will be further supported after the reopening of its police station.

The opening ceremony took place last Friday morning on Bledisloe Rd and was attended by police minister Stuart Nash , assistant commissioner Bill Searle , Hawke's Bay Area commander Dave Greig , Maraenui police staff, and other special guests including local iwi and hapu, and Napier City Council Mayor Bill Dalton .

Friday's attendees saw a celebration of a station that's been modernised to provide a safer, more secure environment for police staff and visitors, along with a comfortable space where the community and partner agencies can meet with police.

The new vicinity boasts a fresh coat of paint and fresh carpet along with new heat pumps to make it a healthier and more modern workplace. A new front counter has also been installed along with security glass, swipe card access and security cameras.

Nash said the original station was in the same state as 150 others around the country and had to be closed down for safety reasons as well as the building's poor condition.

"This is the 90th one that's been reopened, there's another 60 to go and we're working on those at the moment. This station is now in much better shape, it's much safer for staff, there's a community room which can be used and it's vital that we have men and women in blue out and about, embedded in our communities."

Nash says the new station would give Maraenui residents a chance to meet and build a rapport with the police station staff, some of which have worked within the community for close to a decade.

"If all police are doing is driving in and arresting people, that doesn't create a good impression at all, it doesn't allow them to work with communities or build up any trust and good will, so this station ticks so many boxes and I'd like to see a lot more of them as we roll out the 1800 staff over three years."

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura says the refurbishment and reopening of the station is an excellent outcome for Police and the community.

"We're absolutely committed to this community, to enhancing the service we provide there. The improved conditions at the station will make it easier for people to engage with us and have trust and confidence in us," she said.