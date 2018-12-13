MetService is asking people in Hawke's Bay to stay safe, with a risk of severe thunderstorms later today.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said there was a high chance of thunderstorms in Hawke's Bay this afternoon, and a moderate risk of them being severe.

"We could see 20mm plus of hail, that's big, that could hurt quite a lot if it lands on you."

"If you start seeing thunderstorms in your area, especially with the high risk of lightening as well, it really would pay to think about safety more than anything else."

He recommended staying indoors and to avoid driving during the thunderstorms.

The thunderstorms are predicted to effect much of the North Island, from Northland to Whanganui, Taihape and Gisbourne.

The storms are caused by a combination of humid air and light winds.

It is not all bad news however, with Hawke's Bay moving into a sunny, warm weekend, Kerr said.

There may be some patch cloud around in the morning however overall it will be fine for coastal Hawke's Bay.

Showers could effect inland parts of the region.

He said temperatures would be a thoroughly pleasant 24-25C in coastal parts of the Hawke's Bay.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-20's until Tuesday, when they sky rocket up to 29C.