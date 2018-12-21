

A major visitor attraction has confirmed it will stay in Napier - and be back in action on Boxing Day.

The SuperFly inflatable water slide last month had to leave its four-year-old home near Big Save Furniture in Pandora due to a planned retail development on the site.

That meant Superfly owner Rick Kirkland needed to find a new specialised site or set up outside Hawke's Bay.

However, Kirkland said after a "Herculean" effort, he had agreed a two-year deal with Mana Ahuriri to set up the 12m-high slide in Prebensen Dr.



"SuperFly now has a new home in Napier thanks to one of our customers, who suggested a location we hadn't considered after reading how we'd lost our old site next to Big Save Furniture.

"In fact, we had an overwhelming response with literally hundreds of suggestions from our loyal and enthusiastic customers.

"After a site visit, we could see it ticked all the boxes and with the support of Mana Ahuriri and the team at Napier City Council, the site at 90 Prebensen Dr is all go for the next two summers at least.

"This location, although slightly tucked behind some buildings, is close to Napier's CBD and offers plenty of parking and a sheltered, sunny spot, with a massive sealed area large enough for the SuperFly to occupy.

"There are large trees for parents to sit under on our picnic tables and a nice grass area to roll out a beach towel and soak up the sun.

"It really is a great summer location for the SuperFly."

Kirkland said the result was due to co-operation of all parties.

"It's been a Herculean effort sorting this site in such a short time frame and thanks must go to Mana Ahuriri, Napier City Council, LINZ and Colliers Wellington for pulling out all the stops to make this happen – quite remarkable what we have been able to achieve together. All of us at the SuperFly are very grateful.

"Now the hard work begins to make ready the site and set up the SuperFly, but we are confident we can get this completed ready for a Boxing Day opening."

Napier City Council chief executive Wayne Jack said the result was great news for the city.

"It's fantastic to help out a local business and have them up and running for the Christmas period. It's a great attraction for Napier and for tourists."

The attraction will be open 10am to 7pm daily until February 10 – weather permitting but people should check the SuperFly Facebook page for updated information.