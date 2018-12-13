"Gnarly" hail and thunderstorms of the past few days should clear just in time for the weekend, the MetService says.

Although storms are still possible today, MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandeula said things should improve over the weekend.

"As things go it should be fairly settled over the weekend. Over the next couple of days we have some shower activity, mainly inland around the ranges, where we are seeing some pretty intense showers and thunderstorms starting to kick up. That same regime is expected to hold today [Friday] as well.

"So, pretty gnarly thunderstorms inland but about the coast there will be mainly light winds. There will be some fine spells however, there is some cloud off-shore that moves in this morning.

"Saturday will be a similar picture again - showers inland and fine spells near the coast before Sunday, when we finally get a ridge that settles in for most of Sunday and Monday as well."

Saturday will be mainly fine but with a chance of afternoon showers, then clouding over later. Light winds with a daytime high of 24c.

Sunday will be characterised by a few showers, clearing in the afternoon, with southerly breezes and a daytime high of 23c.

"So, it's pretty dry weather through Sunday and Monday as well."