The festive season is the busiest time for agencies dealing with domestic violence.

In Hawke's Bay the rate is the highest in the country for its population and local police are called to an average of 150 family-harm related incidents every week across the district.

In recent weeks, the number has soared to more than 180.

Senior Sergeant Greg Brown became director of the Hawke's Bay police Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke initiative, a concept that began more than four years ago, with a pilot starting in Counties Manukau shortly after, and in Tairawhiti two years ago.

"We are building our own staff and resource along with working with iwi and partner agencies at the same time," Brown said.

"The process is very much a journey building on a number of opportunities and small steps as they present."

While the reasons for the callouts are varied, he said the level of seriousness is quite high compared with other regions.

People tend to seek help during a state of "absolute crisis", whereas police are urging people to report the harm earlier to ensure support mechanisms are in place.

"I know that's hard for people. The system hasn't always worked well for families. There is a lot more flexibility as to how we approach things now. We want the system to work for them.

"What we don't want is whānau suffering in distress by themselves. We want people to seek help so that they have a chance to live a healthy, safe and happy life."

Police have seen a "definite increase" in people reporting to them and during some parts of the Christmas break, it doubles in terms of what they receive on a daily basis.

Because of the demand over the summer period, increased police staff will be available to respond.

"We recognise that this can be a stressful time for most people, whether that is because the children are home from school, other family/friends visiting, seasonal work or enforced holiday periods lead to a full house," Brown says.

Other factors including pressure on money or food and an increased consumption of alcohol also contributed.

"Violence is a choice and it is never acceptable. A relationship based on fear or control is unhealthy, and often leads to people being very unsafe. It robs our women and children of their potential. Too many people (mainly women and children) die or are seriously injured by a person who is supposed to love and care for them."

He encourages people to use their "gut instinct" and pick up the phone or reach out.

"It may give you the option to save someone's life."

Brown recalls an incident where a neighbour called the police because something "didn't seem right" - little did she know the woman was being strangled.

"That simple call saved the woman's life."

Half of all family-violence related homicides involved victims who weren't known to police.

"It demonstrates how insidious of a challenge it is to us. Silence isn't the option."