

Perfect 360 flips, jumps and tricks by BMX freestyle rider Jon Riddle at Spa Park on Saturday has secured the Kiwi rider an audition for a place in Nitro Circus' You Got This tour.

The 24-year-old was crowned winner of the BMX Dirt Nationals last weekend.

The global action sports show is coming to Napier in March with ticket sales skyrocketing after the show was announced.

Taupo's Jed Mildon, the Nitro Circus athlete and BMX world record quadruple flipper, judged the Spa Park event, and said it would be great for the sport if another Kiwi rider joined the circus.

Advertisement

"We have a good number of Kiwi riders who have trained hard and got really good - there's a really high standard of riding coming through and if Jon earns a place on the New Zealand tour this summer, this will only be good for showing the rest of the world just how passionate New Zealanders are about action sport."

Nitro Circus athlete manager Ricky Melnik said Mildon approached him in Europe on their recently completed tour with the idea of having the winner of the latest event getting a chance to ride on the Nitro Circus Tour.

"New Zealand has such a rich history of action sports talent, especially in BMX, with Jed Mildon being at the very forefront of that talent pool. He is so passionate about his country and his sport, how could we not agree to this?

"Jed's best character trait by far is his willingness to help others be the best versions of themselves. Not just in BMX but in all aspects of life.

"He's a great ambassador for Nitro Circus, the sport of BMX and New Zealand. We are extremely excited to see Jon put to the test on the 55 foot Nitro Gigantaramp when we arrive in New Zealand in March."

Riddle will audition in Auckland in March for a spot in the 2019 tour of New Zealand.

The five-stadium tour comes to Auckland's Eden Park on March 9, Hamilton's FMG Stadium on March 10, Wellington's Westpac stadium on March 15, Napier's Mclean Park on March 17 and AMI Stadium in Christchurch on March 23.

Tickets are still available from www.nitrocircuslive.com or Eventfinda.