

Hawke's Bay's avid social media users love their data, so much so that usage shot through the roof last year.

Figures recently released by Chorus continue to show that speedy broadband is an essential part of the day-to-day lives of Hawke's Bay residents.

The average home chewed through 211GB of broadband data in November 2018 compared to 156GB in 2017, a 35 per cent increase.

Hastings data usage increased from 163GB in 2017 to 217GB in 2018, Central Hawke's Bay increased from 104GB to 151GB, and Napier went from 158GB to 216GB, a 36.7 per cent increase.

Wairoa's data consumption also increased by over 50 per cent in the last 12 months, from 126GB to 192GB.

Chorus Network strategy manager Kurt Rodgers said most homes across the country now have several connected devices going at any one time.

"With voice activated smart devices such as Google Home and Amazon's Alexa now becoming commonplace, we're using far more data and requiring faster, more dependable broadband speeds," he said.

"People's viewing habits have shifted online and it's no longer just down to Netflix. TVNZ now have online only, OnDemand content, while Freeview has just launched an industry-first device that brings free-to-air content onto a streaming platform."

Rodgers said Freeview's new streaming device integrates the offline and online worlds into one user interface.

"It's a simple and tidy device that attaches magnetically to the back of your TV and removes the need for ugly aerials, coax cables and satellite dishes.

"And of course the gaming industry has recently boomed. In July we experienced the biggest ever data spike on the Chorus network due to New Zealanders downloading the latest version of Fortnite."

Nationally, the average New Zealand home used about 234GB of broadband thanks to Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) fibre roll out and the Rural Broadband initiative. Improvements have also been seen with updates to the broadband electronics across Chorus' copper network.

"While fibre is the fastest form of broadband technology, for areas where it's not yet available, VDSL on the Chorus copper network provides a faster, more reliable service and less buffering than regular ADSL."

Rodgers said Chorus had made it easier for people to work with their broadband provider to upgrade VDSL.

"If VDSL is available at your address we may be able to upgrade you without a technician visiting your place. VDSL is a great alternative where fibre isn't an option now or in the future."