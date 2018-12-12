Motorcycles have been Rowena Long's life, but on Saturday it was her first time riding in the Woodville Lions Coast to Coast and she loved every kilometre of it.

Riding her purple BMW K75 trike, Long had already made a long ride before making it to the start of the event at Himatangi Beach on the west coast. She'd ridden from Taumarunui to join the 320 other motorcycles in the ride and in Woodville she told the Dannevirke News, motorcycles are her life.

"My Dad was in the Army Service Corp riding bikes as a messenger and he bought my first bike when I was 14," she said.

Despite losing a leg after being hit by a drunk driver Long wasn't put off riding, instead she climbed on board a trike and it was her distinctive purple BMW trike which she rode in the 26th Coast to Coast.

"I just love my trike and although it's the first time on this ride, I love supporting fundraising rides for our emergency services. I do the Rotters Run at Eltham to raise money for the local fire brigade too," she said.

Warren Jones of the Woodville Lions Club said it was hugely satisfying to see the large number of riders who chose to help the Lions help our rescue helicopter service.

"We've some great bikes and characters here today," Jones said. "There are a lot of replica bikes, from classic Triumphs, Royal Enfields and Bonnevilles and as many interesting people you can ever hope to have in one place."

For those new to the Coast to Coast the afternoon stage proved an outstanding touring opportunity, as the ride took them through some of our region's lesser-discovered rural vistas, Makuri Gorge and up and over the Puketoi Range to a pit stop in Pongaroa.

"In its own small way, the Coast to Coast event brings with it a brief flurry of economic activity and the setting and friendly atmosphere at the Akitio Boating Club was very much appreciated by everyone at the end of the ride" Jones said.

And the feedback from riders was extremely positive. "Lots of riders have commented on just how awesome they rate our ride," Woodville Lion Ron Mabey said.

And while the ride goes smoothly, Jones admitted "a bit of work goes into making this happen."

Money raised from the ride will go to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, with the Woodville Lions having already donated $200,000 to the chopper from previous rides.