

Hawke's Bay embraced a euphoric two days of summer at the weekend, but the sunshine is not set to last.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said Hawke's Bay was in for showery weather, but was hopeful that it would clear by the end of the working week.

"While the week starts off well, a low-pressure system to the west of us brings humid air and the wet weather and showers along with a period of rain are expected at times for much of the country.

"Cooler temperatures are expected mid-week, a result of the wetter and cloudier weather.

"Given it's December, cooler is a relative term, so no need to be grabbing your woollen jacket," he said.

Monday would give Hawke's Bay residents a sense of false hope, starting off with bright and sunny weather - but it wouldn't last.

"Monday night will see the start of the wet weather, it'll just start stirring stuff up like showers, periods of rain and cloud along with humid air.

"The humidity will be a reasonable factor for a lot of people. Temperatures will still be sitting in the 20s around most the country - but just not the high 20s."

So far, rain is forecast right through the week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and is set to gradually clear on Friday, giving the Bay high hopes for a sunny weekend.

"It can be a little tricky to say how serious it will be, given the way the system moves around us, we've still got those showery conditions throughout the week but a lot of it will be inland around the ranges.

"Because Hawke's Bay is on the coast you might get a few fine breaks in the afternoon."

Despite the grey weather, McInnes said there was no need to panic just yet, as Hawke's Bay was only 10 days into summer and he remained optimistic about what was to come.

"It's been a little rocky, but it's early days. There's 80 days of Summer left, don't fret just yet."