Concerts at Norsewood's Old Dairy Factory are putting the district on the map, with the village fast becoming the cultural hub of our district.

Keen to see the monthly concerts continue the Dannevirke Community Board has agreed to pay $660, plus GST, towards the cost of a resource consent for the venue.

David Selfe, musical director for the Tamandu Trust, was recently advised by the Tararua District Council that the Old Dairy Factory does not fit in the district plan to hold house concerts, so there is a need to apply for resource consent to continue running the concerts.

"We believe the concerts benefit the cultural enrichment of the local community and bring the wider community together, with not only locals attending, but those from Napier and Hastings," Selfe said.

Currently the Dannevirke Community Board has $26,000 in its kitty to take it through until June 30 next year and board member Terry Hynes said the events are a huge asset to Tararua.

"This runs as a family trust and not to support it would be a no brainer," he said. "When you look at the entry cost structure, there's not much money in it for them."

Tararua District councillor Carole Isaacson said the concerts not only feature national and international artists but promote locals too.

"They are doing a good job for our district," she said. "The concerts are somewhere nice to go on a Sunday afternoon."

Selfe and his extended family have been producing concerts for the past two years and say they enjoy sharing their space with others.

"The concerts are not-for-profit and offer intimate concert surroundings and hospitality," Selfe said.

Already the Tamandu Trust has raised $2678 from a community quiz night to go towards future costs and have talked with TDC on the issues, including car parking and noise control and are making steady progress with their resource consent application.