More industrial action is planned by workers at Hawke's Bay District Health Board this month.

Midwives employed by the DHB will picket outside the hospital on Wednesday, as part of a National day of action, saying DHBs across the country refuse to acknowledge the skill and responsibilities midwives have.

The DHBs' Midwifery Workforce Information Report (September 2018) found there are fewer midwives working in DHBs, at the same time as the number of babies being born is increasing.

Wednesday's action is the culmination of two weeks of rolling strikes.

The midwives will picket for two hours, starting at 10am. Most registered midwives earn $66,755 a year, with starting salaries of $49,449.

Anaesthetic technicians are planning their third strike in as many months, and will walk off the job for 48 hours on December 17.

Union spokeswoman Deborah Powell said Hawke's Bay does not want to go the same way as Northland where there are not enough anaesthetic technicians, forcing surgeries to be cancelled regularly.

"This is a real kick in the teeth for the ATs, but, actually, the people of Hawke's Bay will reap what the DHB is sowing if this goes ahead."