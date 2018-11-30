Best to keep the umbrella handy as the grey weather is set to continue into the weekend.

Hawke's Bay residents have valiantly and patiently been putting up with dark skies all week long, but the MetService says it's not going away any time soon.

The moody weather is thanks to a low moving over the country and it is expected to linger into next week.

Meteorologist Lisa Murray said the grey skies will stick around a while longer, but temperatures will remain warm.

"They will remain between 22-23C and night temperatures will range between 13-14C.

"Wind will generally be north-easterly Friday and Saturday and then will ease on Sunday, they're not concerning as of yet and Napier is lucky because it's pretty sheltered and tucked in by the Mahia Peninsula."

Murray said while the Bay of Plenty was looking a lot "soggier", Hawke's Bay would remain relatively dry on Saturday, but showers would become more prominent on Sunday," said Murray.

"It will mostly be cloudy on Saturday with a few showers on the ranges, but it's generally not bad weather.

"On Sunday the weather will move across from the ranges and for the northern part of Hawke's Bay there will be some good rainfall."

Murray said there were no weather warnings in place but it was a possibility that some showers could be heavy throughout Sunday.

"For the likes of Napier, it will be a cloudy day and there will be a few showers here and there. I know that Hawke's Bay is used to beautiful sunshine, but everyone across the country is getting the grey weather right now."

"It's possible that showers could get heavy and thundery around the ranges on the Sunday as well."

The grey weather is set to continue into next week with possible sunshine sightings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier this week meteorologists warned the next problem residents would have to face next week was the wind.

Weather Watch head forecaster Philip Duncan said the region was dealing with a "chaotic weather pattern", sitting between El Nino and La Nina and it was set to continue right up until Christmas.