The number of high-flyers ditching Auckland for Hawke's Bay has led to yet another high-end commercial development in the Havelock North village - one that will provide an "exciting" new-look gateway to the village.

Along with previously announced commercial developments at Joll Rd and the redevelopment of the former funeral home, the latest high-tech office development is already attracting interest, with construction of the ONE Havelock Development due to start in the new year.

Situated at the gateway to the village, at 1 Havelock Rd, ONE Havelock is being developed by Maculay Investments, owned by Hawke's Bay businessman Stephen Hill.

"We have worked with our architect to create a prestige development which the community will be proud of for years to come", Hill said.

"Coming from the Bay it is important to me that we develop something that reflects the environment in which it is built and is a reflection of the vibrancy of Havelock North".

The location of the ONE Havelock development. Image / Supplied

The architecturally designed development has been professionally landscaped to create a private outlook along the Karamu Stream.

"The tranquil outlook to the stream and green areas has created a relaxed yet vibrant environment".

Mindful of the shortage of parking in the Havelock North, the ONE Havelock development would feature 70 carparks.

"One aspect that came through in our focus groups was the need for parking in the village and to ensure that we provide our tenants the opportunity for growth".

Project manager Terry May said the development would remove a small number of houses and created a fifth exit from the roundabout over the Karamu Stream.

"It's a very cool project. From a design-quality and build-quality point of view, it's certainly going to be well up there. In terms of the way it looks, it's a step above most commercial properties in Hawke's Bay, that's for sure."

May also pointed out the development, expected to be completed by the end of 2020, would provide much needed on-site car parking for commercial tenants, with room for plenty of visitor parking also.

The top floor of the development had already been leased, leaving room for four more tenants on the ground and first-floors.

The tenancies would suit Hawke's Bay businesses looking to grow or businesses looking to relocate to the Bay.

The development incorporates three levels of office accommodation, the upper most floor is already leased.

Expressions of interest are now being sort for the areas remaining.

"There is quite a big demand in Havelock North, not from big tenants of 2000sq m but smaller consultancy-based companies, as well as people moving from Auckland. A lot of those people are living in Havelock North and they want an office, even if they are not there full-time. If they have an office in Auckland and they are commuting back and forth, they still want a base in Havelock North."

Artists impression of the ONE Havelock development. Image / Supplied

May said resource consent for office space had been approved by Hastings District Council.

"There's no intention for there to be retail on the ground floor or for a Subway to pop up there."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she welcomed the development.

"ONE Havelock is another really positive sign of continued growth in Havelock North and reflects the confidence people have in investing in our district."