Napier City Council is holding a meeting for residents to ask questions about the planned new aquatic centre off Prebensen Drive.

The meeting gives residents an opportunity to ask questions of a panel of council staff and industry experts.

A council spokesperson said it was an opportunity for residents to learn more about the new location.

They will also discuss the design proposal such as a 32-seat spa pool, a total of 17 swimming lanes and increased leisure and play space.

Currently the aquatic centre is located in Onekawa. The plans for the future use of the Onekawa pools will also be discussed at the meeting.

The meeting will be held next Tuesday, at 5.15pm at Napier Old Boys' Marist clubrooms at Park Island.

Moving the aquatic centre has proved a controversial decision for the council.

A petition with over 7000 signatures was presented to council, asking for the aquatic centre to remain at its current location in Onekawa.