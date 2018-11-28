Motorists travelling north on State Highway 2 between Hawke's Bay Airport and Bay View can expect to come across road contracting crews in the dead of night as they carry out the installation of new culverts under the stretch of road.

New Zealand Transport Agency journey manager Oliver Postings said crews from Russell Roads would be working between 8pm and 6am through until Thursday installing the culverts as part of a major upgrade of the SH2 stretch.

"There will be some delays during this time," Postings said.

The highway is being widened to include new passing lanes to smooth out traffic flows on the busy stretch.

Advertisement

The site is under speed restrictions of 50km/h and both north and south lanes have been marked off with cones as lane diversions have been put in place.

It is one of a string of roadwork programmes currently under way on the northern stretch of the highway between Napier and Wairoa.

Seal widening is being carried out between Waihua and Kotemaori as well as around Tutira with speed restrictions and occasional stop-go signalling in place.

Some delays to travel can be expected.

Surface repair programmes are under way around the Morere Hill stretch and just north of Waikare, with similar restrictions in place.

Work is also continuing on a dropout caused by heavy rain and slips back in September around Sandy Creek at Tutira, although impact on travel times are described as "negligible".

Dropout repair work is also being carried out in the Glencoe Gorge on SH50 while on the southern stretch of SH2 between Hastings and Dannevirke seal widening crews are at work between Te Aute and Pukehou.

Speed restrictions are in place and some travel delays can be expected.

Restrictions are also in place on SH5 between Napier and Taupo at the Waione Bridge near Tarawera while repairs are carried out.