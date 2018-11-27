There will be some snappy new moves from Dannevirke's leisure marching team when it joins 16 other teams at their display following the Christmas parade this Saturday.

The Ramblerz have been busy practising a new routine and they are still adding new moves.

"We will be marching en mass with the members of the other teams in the Dannevirke Christmas parade and it's going to look spectacular," Elaine Lawson said.

Teams taking part in the parade and the displays include two from the Hutt Valley and others from Whanganui, Napier, Kapiti Coast, Feilding and Levin.

Advertisement

The Ruahine Ramblerz have a very polished style, having taken part in 10 other display days around the North Island this year and they're looking forward to strutting their stuff in front of a home crowd.

The leisure marching display will begin following the parade at 1.15pm in the Dannevirke Sports Centre. There is no charge for admission.

The Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club have paid for the buses to ferry the marchers to and from the Christmas parade.