The MetService predicted heavy rain over Tararua Sunday and Monday and rain it did, leaving our district saturated.

Overnight Sunday 38mm had fallen, bringing our rainfall total to 134mm for November so far.

The rain continued Monday with the MetService predicting more into today as a result of a moist easterly flow across New Zealand.

The rain is in stark contrast to a week earlier when Tararua was a weather hotspot, with low soil moisture levels, some of the driest soil across the North Island, Niwa said.

The rain has been steady across Tararua, with rivers in the south high and dirty, Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said.

"It's been a nice, soft rain and quite humid, so the grass growth is pretty good," she said.

"With water going to be a concern for the district this summer, I'm very appreciative of this rain."