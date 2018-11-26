The independent chairman of one of the world's fastest-growing SA's (Software-as-a-service) companies on the planet will be in Hawke's Bay to speak to local business owners.

Pushpay's Bruce Gordon will address business owners at an event to help celebrate start-up incubator The Icehouse's celebrations marking five years in Hawke's bay at a presentation at the Napier War Memorial Centre, on December 7.

"New Zealand-born Pushpay is one of the fastest growing Saas (software-as-a-service) companies in the world, providing a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organisations and education providers in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand," the Icehouse operations manager Kate de Lautour said.

"It's targeting the US faith sector for growth, where there are more than 340,000 churches with a total of 1.5 million regular attendees in the US. The company is widely acknowledged as the current darling of the NZX with Bruce Gordon mentoring the founders to a market cap of $1B plus in seven years."

Gordon would also be joined at the event by Shane Anselmi, owner of award-winning Overland Footwear Group.

The Group won the IBM Kenexa Award for New Zealand's overall Best Workplace in 2017, having won on two previous occasions and recently scooped the top accolade in the new 2018 Employee Experience Awards, winning the Medium to Large category.

The Icehouse operations manager, Kate de Lautour, said the team was delighted to welcome Bruce Gordon and Shane Anselmi to Hawke's Bay.

"This year we've marked five years of The Icehouse enabling businesses to grow in Hawke's Bay and it's wonderful to top off the year with speakers of this calibre."

Ms de Lautour said the success of The Icehouse in Hawke's Bay continued to provide a benchmark as the national growth hub looked to grow its regional offices around the country.

Earlier in the year The Icehouse announced Hawke's Bay alumni survey results showing total job growth for since working with The Icehouse, of 116 per cent or 677 FTE's and revenue growth of $232m.

Tickets to the luncheon event on December 7th at the Napier Conference Centre are available online at www.theicehouse.co.nz or www.hbbusinesshub.co.nz or by contacting k.delautour@theicehouse.co.nz